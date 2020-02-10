Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.14-3.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.278-140.278 billion.Honda Motor also updated its FY20 guidance to JPY 339.6 EPS.
Honda Motor stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $34.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.