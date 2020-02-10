Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.14-3.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.278-140.278 billion.Honda Motor also updated its FY20 guidance to JPY 339.6 EPS.

Honda Motor stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $34.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMC. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Honda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

