Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.04

Feb 10th, 2020

Hong Kong Television Network Ltd (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 10656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hong Kong Television Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services.

