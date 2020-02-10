Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe Sells 3,500 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew P. Sharpe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 6th, Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,455.00.
  • On Friday, December 6th, Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $156,345.00.

Shares of HMN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.60. 1,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,604. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

