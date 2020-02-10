Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,706 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 50,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 37,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

