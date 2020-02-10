Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,831 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 748.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 59,845 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

SJNK stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $26.95. 57,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $27.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1261 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

