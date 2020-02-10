Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,210,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 919,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 909,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after buying an additional 77,599 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 714,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after buying an additional 213,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 496,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 44,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,873. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1196 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

