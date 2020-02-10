Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $246,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $93.15. 57,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $93.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

