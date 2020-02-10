Howard Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 4.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.17. 61,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,800. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

