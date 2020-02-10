Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 760,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.30. 7,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,252. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $152.70 and a 1-year high of $184.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.