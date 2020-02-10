Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.13. 42,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,524. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

