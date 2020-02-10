Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.71

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 45803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

