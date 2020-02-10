Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.71

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 45803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.
Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
