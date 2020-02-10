Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Receives GBX 539.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hunting plc (LON:HTG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 539.36 ($7.10).

HTG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Hunting stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 307.80 ($4.05). 251,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305.20 ($4.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $513.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 366.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 419.75.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

