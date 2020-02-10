i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-$0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.47 million.i3 Verticals also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.91-0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,567. The firm has a market cap of $990.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.