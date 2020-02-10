Ian Barkshire Buys 10 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Ian Barkshire purchased 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £159.50 ($209.81).

Shares of OXIG remained flat at $GBX 1,600 ($21.05) during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 24,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,802. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 900 ($11.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,547.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,410.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $918.70 million and a P/E ratio of 26.19.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.