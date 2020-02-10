IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,459.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,767,698. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.22.

IEX stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.80. 2,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $137.34 and a 12-month high of $176.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. IDEX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

