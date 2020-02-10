Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,865 Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 38,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $385.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.47. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $294.81 and a 52-week high of $393.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

