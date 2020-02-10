Ieq Capital LLC Invests $426,000 in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,825 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Shares of EOG opened at $74.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

