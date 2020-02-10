Ieq Capital LLC Invests $445,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,749,000 after buying an additional 345,972 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,263,000 after buying an additional 214,047 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UPS opened at $103.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
