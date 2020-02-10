Ieq Capital LLC Invests $445,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,749,000 after buying an additional 345,972 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,263,000 after buying an additional 214,047 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $103.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

