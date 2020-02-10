Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200,245 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in CME Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 281,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,429,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,232,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,125,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in CME Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 458,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $213.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.94. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

