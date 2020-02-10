Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,245,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,365,000 after buying an additional 2,898,578 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5,977.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,579,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,413 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,860,000 after purchasing an additional 799,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 694,996 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,610,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 553,971 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

