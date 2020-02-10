Ieq Capital LLC Takes $500,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,699,000 after purchasing an additional 254,700 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 667,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 659,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 514,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

