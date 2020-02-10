Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of IBTX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.50. 7,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,429. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,955.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,207 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 312,164 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 268,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

