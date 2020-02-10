Independent Money System (IMS) Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Independent Money System has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Independent Money System has a market cap of $11,092.00 and $1.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Independent Money System coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,517.63 or 1.99525188 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00024603 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000371 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Independent Money System Profile

IMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto . Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com

Independent Money System Coin Trading

Independent Money System can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

