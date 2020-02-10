ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.80 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

