ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.32 ($14.32).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INGA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.