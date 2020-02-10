Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) Given $10.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Innovate Biopharmaceuticals an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.66% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INNT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 316,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,962. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

