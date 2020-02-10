Insider Buying: Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($17,495.40).

Shares of LON PRES opened at GBX 135 ($1.78) on Monday. Pressure Technologies Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 142 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 million and a PE ratio of -15.70.

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (0.40) (($0.01)).

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

