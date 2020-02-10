Insider Buying: Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) Insider Purchases £27,801.50 in Stock

Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) insider Mark Cutler purchased 55,603 shares of Van Elle stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £27,801.50 ($36,571.30).

Mark Cutler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Mark Cutler purchased 15,000 shares of Van Elle stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,650 ($10,063.14).

On Friday, December 20th, Mark Cutler purchased 12,500 shares of Van Elle stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £5,750 ($7,563.80).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mark Cutler purchased 20,700 shares of Van Elle stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,315 ($12,253.35).

VANL stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.69) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 million and a P/E ratio of 21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.82. Van Elle Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 73 ($0.96).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Van Elle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Van Elle in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

