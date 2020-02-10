Insider Selling: ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Sells 1,237 Shares of Stock

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $111,379.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,212.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLUS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 74,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.28. ePlus Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.22.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. Research analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 19,301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

PLUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ePlus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

