Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Sells 52,821 Shares of Stock

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Patrick Harshman sold 52,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $370,803.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,154.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT remained flat at $$6.78 during midday trading on Monday. 628,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Harmonic Inc has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $612.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Harmonic by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 75,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.