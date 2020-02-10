Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Sells 2,078 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $165,367.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE USNA traded up $2.82 on Monday, reaching $83.52. 283,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,635. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.07. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USANA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 428.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

