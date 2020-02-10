Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Sells 2,078 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $165,367.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE USNA traded up $2.82 on Monday, reaching $83.52. 283,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,635. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.07. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USANA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 428.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit