Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.50. Insperity posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Separately, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $536,270 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,116,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Insperity by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.45. 447,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average is $92.73. Insperity has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

