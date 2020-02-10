Insperity (NSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NSP stock opened at $87.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Insperity has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $210,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $536,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

