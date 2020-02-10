Intelsat (NYSE:I) Shares Gap Down to $3.75

Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $3.75. Intelsat shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 9,561,899 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on I. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of I. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

