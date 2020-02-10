Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Invacare updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE IVC opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $254.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.04. Invacare has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

Get Invacare alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.79%.

IVC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.