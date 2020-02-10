Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXF. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 76,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 4,248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 45,371 shares during the period.

Shares of FXF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.19. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.83. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $95.82.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

