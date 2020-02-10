Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Holdings Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.22 and a beta of 0.75. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.61%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

