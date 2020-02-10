Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Cut by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.3% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

RSP traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $116.77. 4,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $118.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

