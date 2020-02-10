Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Trading Down 3.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.53, 2,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 76,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

