Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Receives $77.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 3rd quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRET traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.39. 3,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $81.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.