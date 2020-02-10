InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Up to $22.99

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $22.99. InVitae shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 210,664 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $101,358. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in InVitae by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,936 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in InVitae by 27.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

