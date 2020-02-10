ION Price Reaches $0.0411 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. Over the last week, ION has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $519,977.00 and approximately $361.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009689 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,537,626 coins and its circulating supply is 12,637,626 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is ion.community . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

