Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 995,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123,764 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $154,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iqvia stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.27 and its 200 day moving average is $151.60. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

