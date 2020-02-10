iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 108.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,323. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.67 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1887 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Agency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

