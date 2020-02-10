iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 829,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.5% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $268,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $336.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,881. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.70 and a 52 week high of $336.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

