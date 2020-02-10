iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $82.47. 91,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,615. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

