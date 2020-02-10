iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 134,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 63,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 33,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 59,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,914,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,615. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

