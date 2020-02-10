iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,959,000 after buying an additional 3,057,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 667,106 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,883,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,624,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 243,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

MBB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.82. 1,768,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,536. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.13. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.