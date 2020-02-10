iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 4.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partners HealthCare System Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,027,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,887,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 452,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 346,975 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,450. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $68.43 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93.

