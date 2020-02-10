iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,921,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,503,432. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

